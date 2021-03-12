Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.