Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Duane Franklin Miller Sells 3,410 Shares

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Duane Franklin Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Duane Franklin Miller sold 414 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $9,948.42.

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.47. 795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $466.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after buying an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $10,126,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

