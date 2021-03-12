Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Update

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 205.7% from the February 11th total of 562,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOTS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $1.45 on Friday. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.79.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 934,763 shares of company stock worth $1,512,485 in the last 90 days. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

