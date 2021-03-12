Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245,628 shares during the period. Mplx comprises approximately 4.0% of Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $70,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,480 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mplx by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 115,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,245. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Mplx’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

