Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 396,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84,681 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.23. 963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.16 million, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.48. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

