Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,642 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,279. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $472.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.61. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

