Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Invests $226,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $791,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,481,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.98.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.