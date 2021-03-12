Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 12 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for about 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NVR by 378.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NVR by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NVR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,023.60.

NYSE NVR traded down $52.13 on Friday, reaching $4,532.61. 456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,491. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,832.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,596.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,235.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $64.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

