Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $61.51. 5,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,194. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

