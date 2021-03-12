Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 5,765 Shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.67% of Vidler Water Resources worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 773.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

PICO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 122,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,516. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.09 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Vidler Water Resources Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc focuses on the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.