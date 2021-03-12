MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.50

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.50 and last traded at $89.50, with a volume of 13637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,313,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,854. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

