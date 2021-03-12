Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price (down from C$14.00) on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.19.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$12.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.29. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$12.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

