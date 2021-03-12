Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $12.25 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MLLGF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.93.

Mullen Group stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. Mullen Group has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.29.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

