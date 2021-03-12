Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €284.00 Price Target at Barclays

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MEURV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €250.71 ($294.96).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.