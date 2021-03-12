Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 2,685 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,683,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $61.95. 306,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,991,805. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

