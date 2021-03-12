Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,802 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.