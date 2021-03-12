Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $63,355,000 after buying an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 549.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 877 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 20,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 746,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,049,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $261.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.