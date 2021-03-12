Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 7,356 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 519,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after buying an additional 251,732 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. 4,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,483. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

