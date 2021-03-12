Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.36. 50,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,012. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

