Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

VNLA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,602. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

