Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.90. The stock had a trading volume of 73,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,888. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

