Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 990 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. 1,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,425. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96.

