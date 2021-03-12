Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,825 shares of company stock worth $5,751,364. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,749. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

