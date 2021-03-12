My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the February 11th total of 647,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get My Size alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) by 171.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,228 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of My Size worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYSZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 75,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. My Size has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

About My Size

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.