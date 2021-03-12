Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.90-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. Myers Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.90-1.05 EPS.

MYE opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $721.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Myers Industries’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYE shares. TheStreet upgraded Myers Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

