Myovant Sciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,974 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 598% compared to the average volume of 283 call options.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock worth $850,865. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 448,739 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.