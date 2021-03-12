MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MYRG traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,391. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 274,663 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in MYR Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MYRG shares. Sidoti started coverage on MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

