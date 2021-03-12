Nano Price Reaches $4.99 on Major Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $664.73 million and $56.75 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $4.99 or 0.00008865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,276.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.60 or 0.03087610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.73 or 0.00379781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.99 or 0.00932876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.02 or 0.00389188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.00332250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.88 or 0.00246789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

