National Bank Financial Boosts Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$4.50

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tervita’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tervita has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.34.

Shares of Tervita stock opened at C$5.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.75. Tervita has a 12-month low of C$1.69 and a 12-month high of C$6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. The stock has a market cap of C$647.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tervita will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

