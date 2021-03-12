National Bank Financial Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$76.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.43.

IAG traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$68.33. 47,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,672. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$30.38 and a 1-year high of C$69.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.59. The stock has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

