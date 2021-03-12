National Bank Financial Raises Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$4.50

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tervita’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tervita presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.34.

TSE TEV opened at C$5.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.74. Tervita has a 12-month low of C$1.69 and a 12-month high of C$6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. The company has a market cap of C$636.10 million and a P/E ratio of -14.55.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tervita will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

