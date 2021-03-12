National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,819. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. UBS Group cut shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $42.38.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

