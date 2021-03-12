National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.42

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

National Express Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

