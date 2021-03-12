National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Given Neutral Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) to a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid plc (NG.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,005.21 ($13.13).

Shares of NG traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 838.40 ($10.95). The stock had a trading volume of 4,264,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 848.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 887.07. The company has a market cap of £29.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

