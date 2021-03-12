National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on the stock.

NG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,005.21 ($13.13).

NG opened at GBX 838.40 ($10.95) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 848.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 887.07. The company has a market capitalization of £29.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49.

National Grid plc (NG.L) Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

