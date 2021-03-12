Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CFO Sells $149,608.26 in Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CFO Michael E. Fortin sold 9,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $149,608.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,799.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. 40,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,822. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $106.88 million, a P/E ratio of 205.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

