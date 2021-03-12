Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 695.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

NMM traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $253.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.56. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Navios Maritime Partners Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.