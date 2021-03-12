Neo Price Hits $39.44 on Top Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and $760.02 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $39.44 or 0.00069170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.79 or 0.00460904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00062056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00049620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.16 or 0.00542233 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00077760 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

