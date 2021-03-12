Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Neogen by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth about $237,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 82.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Neogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Neogen by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

