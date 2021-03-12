NeoMagic Co. (OTCMKTS:NMGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NeoMagic Co. (OTCMKTS:NMGC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 544.7% from the February 11th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NeoMagic stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 100,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,253. NeoMagic has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions.

