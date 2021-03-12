Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The stock has a market cap of $313.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.