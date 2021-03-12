NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NTST stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,526. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. On average, equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

