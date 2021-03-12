New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 44,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,422. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,278.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

