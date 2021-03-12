New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 14.1%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) traded down 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $157.64 and last traded at $159.75. 3,631,566 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 1,147,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.93.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.56 and its 200 day moving average is $168.70.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

