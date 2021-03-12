New Oriental Education & Technology Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,310 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,027% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,961,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,892,062. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

