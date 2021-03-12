New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 224.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,087 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,505 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

FISI stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

