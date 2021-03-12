New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.51% of Alta Equipment Group worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth $1,263,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103,205 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 56.1% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 276,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 99,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 275,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $344.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

