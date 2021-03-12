New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at $1,913,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 9.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at $379,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $55.26 on Thursday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $500.71 million, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.