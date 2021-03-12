New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 14,497 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Sapiens International worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 86,299 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 513.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

