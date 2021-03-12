New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Sapiens International worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 86,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 74,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 147,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNS stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

